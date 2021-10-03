4 Bedroom Home in South Sioux City - $265,000

WOW!! Run, don't walk to check out this roomy multi~level home that is ready for a new owner!! The main floor features a generous entryway for shoes & coats as well as a bedroom that is currently used a stay~at home office. The 2nd level features a TON of great living space with a huge living room, formal dining room and a large kitchen. The kitchen has no shortage of cabinet space, and most all BRAND NEW, higher end appliances that are included with the home. Up just a few steps to the 3rd level is the spacious master suite which includes a 8.5 x 4 master closet and a 3/4 Master bathroom with a new shower. The rest of the 3rd level includes 2 bedrooms, and a full bathroom with a washer & dryer that you will LOVE having on the same level as all the bedrooms!! The basement family room is LARGE and open and was converted to allow for you to use it as a gigantic master bedroom (with a walk in closet) or use it as a family room. The double car garage is oversized to allow for clean, dry storage or for you to have plenty of room for all your projects!! Oh, and did I forget the backyard?!!? Well, I promise you won't!!! The backyard features a large deck off of the dining room which will be great for grilling and enjoying the outdoors!! The current owners installed brand new fencing around the flat & large backyard that will be great for games, kids, pets or all the above!!!! **All room and home measurements are approximate ~ Buyer and/or buyer's agent to verify all dimensions.