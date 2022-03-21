 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in South Sioux City - $273,000

This wonderful 4~bedroom, 2.5 bath home sits on a 1/2~acre lot with tons of space to raise a family, and great for entertaining family and friends. Oversized 3 car garage with a bonus car port to store all your vehicles and toys!! Living room is open to dining area with sliders to a deck overlooking the large back yard. Master bedroom has its own updated master bath with onyx shower. Downstairs offers large family room with garden level windows and fireplace, 4th bedroom, den, storage room and utility/laundry room with 1/2 bath. Backyard is secluded with fenced in yard, deck and patio area..

