Beautiful new home, built with all top of the line finishes. Open concept , vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light. Granite counter tops. Bathrooms are finished top to bottom with beautiful tile. Full finished 9' ceilings basement. The garage is HUGE, over 900sq ft., heated , with 8' doors, fits more than 3 cars. Take a look and say I do!
4 Bedroom Home in South Sioux City - $379,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 33-year-old Sioux City man is facing felony charges following a high-speed chase, early Monday morning, in Morningside.
Jason's Frozen Treats, a new spot in Sioux City, has just the thing for what ails you on hot summer days
A new business on the north side wants to tackle a pervasive problem in Sioux City: There aren't enough local places to buy frozen treats.
With a new high school football season kicking off in Siouxland, the Journal takes a brief look at 10 top area players to watch this season.
Even though he's been in TV shows, films and commercials in California for more than 30 years, Tom Katsis has achieved what some actors can on…
A former nurse has pleaded guilty to federal charges of stealing fentanyl and other narcotics from a Sioux City hospital. She faces a possibl…