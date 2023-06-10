Hurry to see this like new 4+ bedroom, 5 bath ranch home on cul de sac with fenced backyard. Wonderful open concept with luxury vinyl plank floors in living area and carpet in the bedrooms. Great room is open to eat in kitchen and has wonderful natural light!! Eat in kitchen has breakfast bar, gorgeous soft close cabinets and sliders to private fenced backyard with a 20 x 10 storage shed with double loft on concrete pad. Master bedroom is en suite with nice sized walk in closet and beautiful master bath with walk in tile shower. Convenient half bath on main for guests. Main floor laundry. Other two bedrooms on main have Jack and Jill bath and are located on other side of house from Master for privacy.. Finished basement down can almost be it own apartment if you choose. Family room has luxury vinyl floors and has kitchenette. Bedroom down has egress window and large 12 x 6 walk in closet. Full bath down has tile floor and tub and surround with double shower heads!! Fifth bedroom down does not have egress window and is currently used as exercise room and also has half bath. Yard is landscaped with perennial plants and has drip watering system around house, Hurry to see this wonderful home!! Underground dog fence in front and backyard...