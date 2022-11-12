Move in ready 2 year old ranch home. This home boast granite countertops, new carpet (November 2022), open floor plan. From the wide open entry to the open concept this home welcomes you to come inside and make it yours. Kitchen is complete with island, nice pantry and top of the line appliances. Dining area over looks your privacy fenced back yard, patio with hot tub and sprinkler system. Master suite has a walk~in tile shower, soaker tub and large walk~in closet. 2 more bedrooms on other side of home are spacious and have new carpet. Basement is finished with great family room\large bedroom and a full bath. Plus a large storage room to hold your belongings. Oversized garage, professional landscaping help to complete this ready to move in home...
4 Bedroom Home in South Sioux City - $439,950
