Check out this 4 bed, 3 full bathroom custom ranch in South Sioux City, NE that was built in 2018 and is still in like new condition. Walking in you have engineered hardwood on the main in all common areas. Gas fireplace with mantel in living room. The beautiful kitchen has quartz countertops, GE Monogram duel fuel stove with tons of features and GE Monogram dishwasher, prep sink in center island, two garbage disposals and an large butlers pantry with quartz and tons of cabinet space. Entering the primary bedroom, you have a large walk in closet, fully tiled shower and separate tub, dual sinks. The main floor laundry with a large closet and sink. Downstairs you will find a fully finished basement with family room, 2 bedrooms with egress, the 3rd full bathroom, a flex space currently used as an office and a large storage room. Need garage space? This large oversized 3 car garage is 987 sqft with built in shelving. The exterior of the home is fully fenced, landscaped, sprinkler, large covered 12x12 deck and a shed. Additional parking space on side of home for a camper, RV, boat or additional vehicles. Room sizes are approximate, escrow company fee split 50\50. Corner lot...