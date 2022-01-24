5 Bedroom Home in Dakota City - $369,950

This quiet neighborhood is waiting for you. Move in ready 5 bedroom 3 bath house that is less than 10 years young. Home sits on a large lot, fenced yard for animals and safety for young children to play and is just blocks from parks and the river. Ktichen area has been modified for large open areas on the main floor for big family gatherings and is furnished with custom cabinets and granite counters, plus new appliances. Laundry is on the main floor, wioth options to have a second or relocate up or downstairs. Every room has been updated and painted. Outside, enjoy large fenced yard, and covered patio deck area .This home is waiting for you.