5 Bedroom Home in Dakota City - $399,950

Beautiful ranch home with over 1500 sq. finished on main and 1500 below (basement to have 2 bedrooms/1 full bath and large family room). Main floor boast open concept with spacious rooms. Kitchen will be completed with appliances/granite countertops/island and a nice pantry. Main floor laundry with extra storage. Master bedroom has tile walk in shower/walk-in closet. 2 more nice size bedrooms on main and full bath. Garage is a 3 stall with over 800 sq. ft. Exterior has stone on front/covered patio and a very nice size lot. Home could be completed by March 30th, 2023. Seller is related to listing agent.