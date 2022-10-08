 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Dakota City - $399,950

5 Bedroom Home in Dakota City - $399,950

Beautiful ranch home with over 1500 sq. finished on main and 1500 below (basement to have 2 bedrooms/1 full bath and large family room). Main floor boast open concept with spacious rooms. Kitchen will be completed with appliances/granite countertops/island and a nice pantry. Main floor laundry with extra storage. Master bedroom has tile walk in shower/walk-in closet. 2 more nice size bedrooms on main and full bath. Garage is a 3 stall with over 800 sq. ft. Exterior has stone on front/covered patio and a very nice size lot. Home could be completed by March 30th, 2023. Seller is related to listing agent.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

22-year-old's death at Illinois Tyson Foods site was medical

22-year-old's death at Illinois Tyson Foods site was medical

The 22-year-old East Moline man who collapsed and died after his shift at Tyson Foods near Joslin, Illinois this summer had a medical condition. Autopsy and toxicology results indicate he died July 9 as a result of complications from an enlarged heart.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News