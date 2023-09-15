Welcome to your NEW DREAM HOME on prestigious Spanish Bay Lake nestled in the heart of Dakota Dunes. This is a private lake for residents only perfect for personal enjoyment, watercraft, swimming, and fishing. The walkout lower level leads into a large fenced in back yard and directly onto your private dock on the lake. This custom executive home has been meticulously maintained along with breathtaking professional landscaping. Every inch of this unique and beautiful home setting is unparalleled. This home will not disappoint, take advantage of this rare opportunity now. First impressions upon entry are the open floor plan with 11 Ft. ceilings along with beautiful crown molding. The kitchen encompasses high end cherry cabinetry along with granite countertops, a large island and butlers pantry. Den\office includes custom floor to ceiling cherry cabinetry. Lower~level features family room with new Sony 4k\5k Projector, 100” screen, and built in wall speakers. Expansive bar with maple cabinetry and granite. Home incorporates 4 Zone Geothermal heating \cooling system with significant utility savings. Has full ECI Security System, I~Wire installed SONOS Audio System inside and out, Exercise Room, Oversized 4+ car garage. New roof September 2023. Closing company fee to be shared 50\50..