5 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $1,800,000

New construction on # 5 Fairway, with the view of the bridge, pond, and green. One of the last golf course lots left to build a new home. Builder has designed this home for all types of buyer needs. Drivet and stone exterior and oversized 4 car garage, this home has over 6700 sq.ft. finished living spaces. 12` ceilings in the main living spaces. Open great room, formal dining, kitchen and eating area. 72" electric fireplace in the great room with oversized Gerkin Rhino windows across the back. No art work needed here; picturesque views from the back. Builder also provides a covered deck, 16 x 21 with gas fireplace, gas grill, wood ceiling, steps to 20x40 inground pool, also gas firepit. Entertaining home with great spaces to gather. In addition to the typical rooms, this builder added a flex room that is 17 x 22, (could be office with wet bar, sink & frig included or 6th bedroom with large closet on main floor). Oversized laundry room that has room to add locker system. Half bath on main floor with tile floor and metallic tile to the ceiling. Master Bath features heated tile floors, soaking tub, oversized steam shower, double vanity. Main living areas have engineered wood flooring. Two bedrooms will be carpeted. The Kitchen: Chef 48" stove, side by side frig/freezer, lots of cabinets, contrasting island color, walkin pantry (6x8) and large eating area. The formal dining room has a butler pantry. To the lower level: Family room with wet bar area, plus area for couches and 2nd fireplace. The workout room with have rubber flooring and glass front (17x20). All bedrooms have walkin closets, 4th and 5th bedrooms have shared 3/4 bath. There is a separate 3/4 bath for people using the pool, (5 x 11) Second laundry in lower level. Access to the pool: From the covered deck or from the lower level. Another office space in the basement. Two furnaces, safe room, softener installed. Check with agent about completion dates...