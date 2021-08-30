Step into this amazing 5 bed, 3 bath ranch style home on hole #1 of the Dakota Dunes Golf Course. The main floor boasts an open concept flow from the living room, dining room, and kitchen areas with a stretch of many windows for natural light and views of the golf course!! It`s a highly desired split floor plan ~ a spacious master suite includes a large tub, glass shower, and heated floors in the master bath. The main floor also has 2 other bedrooms and full bath. If that isn`t enough, there`s a bonus room off the back of the house for more living space, with lovely French doors to greet you. The basement has a great amount of extra square footage and useful space. There are 2 more bedrooms with legal egress windows, a hobby room\non legal bedroom, huge walk~in closet for storage needs, and of course a wonderful living room area for lounging with family or friends. The full bathroom in the lower level is so spacious you won`t know what to do!! This home is positioned on a lot with mature trees, a private backyard with golf course views, and has so much to offer!! Come see the pride in ownership!! It`s move in ready and waiting for it`s new owners!!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $399,000
