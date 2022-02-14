5 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $399,000

Here is your chance to scoop up one of the only homes listed in the meadows at this time! Hurry on over to this 1.5 story home situated on a nice cul de sac and has 5 bedrooms 3.5 baths and a 3 car garage! This Home has the perfect layout & location. Back yard backs up to the walking path, how convenient, and that path takes you right to the park nearby! All new exterior light fixtures and many new interior light fixtures as well. Walking in you'll love the volume ceiling in the foyer and living room. Living space is open to a large eat in kitchen with slider to a Trex composite deck. The Kitchen has oak cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, pantry, and built in desk. Main floor also features laundry room, a guest half bath den/formal dining currently being used as an office, and the master bedroom. The Master suite has a big front window and is spacious with an en suite bath featuring double sink vanity, jacuzzi tub, shower stall, & walk in closet. Upstairs is perfectly setup and has 3 bedrooms all great size with nice closets and a full bath on this level too. Lower Level has a family room with built in, den with French doors, 5th bedroom, a 3/4 bath, and a nice storage room with built in shelves. House is a smart home with my Q garage door and smart light fixtures too... Come and check it out!