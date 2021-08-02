Step into this amazing 5 bed, 3 bath ranch style home on hole #1 of the Dakota Dunes Golf Course. The main floor boasts an open concept flow from the living room, dining room, and kitchen areas with a stretch of many windows for natural light and views of the golf course!! It's a highly desired split floor plan ~ a spacious master suite includes a large tub, glass shower, and heated floors in the master bath. The main floor also has 2 other bedrooms and full bath. If that isn't enough, there's a bonus room off the back of the house for more living space, with lovely French doors to greet you. The basement has a great amount of extra square footage and useful space. There are 2 more bedrooms with legal egress windows, a hobby room\non legal bedroom, huge walk~in closet for storage needs, and of course a wonderful living room area for lounging with family or friends. The full bathroom in the lower level is so spacious you won't know what to do!! This home is positioned on a lot with mature trees, a private backyard with golf course views, and has so much to offer!! Come see the pride in ownership!! It's move in ready and waiting for it's new owners!!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $425,000
