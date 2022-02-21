5 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $470,000

Stunning move in ready 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom ranch home with attached 2 stall garage and great curb appeal!! The interior of the home features an open floor plan with beautiful laminate in the main level, white baseboards, vaulted ceilings, a bonus space to the left of the entry into the home which can be used as an office or seating area and flows right into the living room. There is a double-sided fireplace in the living room/kitchen area. The kitchen offers granite countertops, a tile backsplash, and stylish wood cabinetry. It also features an eat-in area, breakfast bar, and all newer kitchen stainless steel appliances. Convenient main floor laundry area has extra cabinet storage space as well as a sink and is located right off the garage (washer/dryer are included). The main floor Master bedroom features a walk-in closet, Master bath with separate tub/shower and double bowl vanity. There are two additional bedrooms with large closets and a full bathroom which completes the main floor. The lower finished level has a huge family room that has a perfect set up for those cozy movie nights and also has the space for family game nights and features a wet bar area, (appliances stay), updated carpet and paint. There are two additional large bedrooms and a large bath along with a very generous size storage room. The outside is a fantastic area for entertaining, includes a gorgeous paver patio, firepit and extensive landscaping. Conveniently located to local parks, area shopping plazas, and easy access to I-29. This home is a beautifully maintained ranch in a great location that you will not want to miss out on!!!!