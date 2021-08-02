 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $475,000

Custom built home located on the #1 Fairway with a view of the pond. Super location with an oversized 3 car garage\ 9 Ft ceilings on main floor, custom birch built in next to the gas FP in the living room. Large eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, walk in pantry, plus eating area. Formal DR , deck off the master bedroom & vaulted ceilings. Lower level is finished w rec room, bedroom, walk out to a super view. It is wired for security system..

