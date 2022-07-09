5 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $565,000

This Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 3 car garage ranch home is move in ready!! A total square footage of 3,548 spacious open concept with all hardwoods floors. Every bedroom has a walk-in closet and the basement bedrooms have egress windows. The Master suite includes hardwoods, walk-in closet and tile shower, heated tile floors, double vanity, and soaking tub. Kitchen has a large quartz island and counter tops, gas and electric range hook-ups and a huge 7 x 7 walk-in pantry. Coming in from the garage is a spacious drop zone with custom cabinetry, tile and coordinates with 1\2 bathroom and the main floor laundry room. This home offers you a great floor plan, for easy living!!!!