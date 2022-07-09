 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $565,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $565,000

This Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 3 car garage ranch home is move in ready!! A total square footage of 3,548 spacious open concept with all hardwoods floors. Every bedroom has a walk-in closet and the basement bedrooms have egress windows. The Master suite includes hardwoods, walk-in closet and tile shower, heated tile floors, double vanity, and soaking tub. Kitchen has a large quartz island and counter tops, gas and electric range hook-ups and a huge 7 x 7 walk-in pantry. Coming in from the garage is a spacious drop zone with custom cabinetry, tile and coordinates with 1\2 bathroom and the main floor laundry room. This home offers you a great floor plan, for easy living!!!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News