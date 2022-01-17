5 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $580,000

Beautiful, custom built, 1 owner home on the golf course, by Wegher. The home has been very well cared for and is move in ready. The view from the gorgeous backyard and newer patio with water feature, will provide endless hours of relaxation. The patio includes a gas fire pit and gas connection for your grill. You`ll have a nice view of the #3 Green and #4 Tee Box. The mature landscaping provides privacy. The home has a newer roof and all new windows following the storm in 2017. The Primary Suite is located on the main floor, 3 bedrooms are upstairs and the 5th in located on the lower level. There are 3.5 baths and a 3 stall heated garage. You will feel right at home in the basement which features a fireplace, pool table area, TV area, and large bar. The spacious kitchen, open to the family room, includes a large eat in area, island, gas cooktop, granite counters, newer Stainless appliances, walk in pantry and lots of windows. Surround sound for main floor and lower level. This is the first time the home has been offered for sale, so don`t miss out..