Beautiful, custom built, 1 owner home on the golf course, by Wegher. The home has been very well cared for and is move in ready. The view from the gorgeous backyard and newer patio with water feature, will provide endless hours of relaxation. The patio includes a gas fire pit and gas connection for your grill. You`ll have a nice view of the #3 Green and #4 Tee Box. The mature landscaping provides privacy. The home has a newer roof and all new windows following the storm in 2017. The Primary Suite is located on the main floor, 3 bedrooms are upstairs and the 5th in located on the lower level. There are 3.5 baths and a 3 stall heated garage. Husker fans will feel right at home in the basement which features a fireplace, pool table area, TV area, and large bar. The spacious kitchen, open to the family room, includes a large eat in area, island, gas cooktop, granite counters, newer Stainless appliances, walk in pantry and lots of windows. Surround sound for main floor and lower level. This is the first time the home has been offered for sale, so don`t miss out...
5 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $599,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CEDAR FALLS -- A therapist has been arrested for allegedly touching a teenager during a counseling session.
SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City school district plans to purchase 16,000 rapid COVID-19 tests for students who experience symptoms during the scho…
SIOUX CITY -- As the sun set behind the three story brick building, paranormal investigators prepared for the night; putting batteries in equi…
UPDATED: 9 candidates seek 3 seats on Sioux City school board; Alarcon-Flory lone incumbent to run again
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City school board will have at least two new members as the field was finalized Thursday with a total of nine candidat…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was sentenced Thursday to six months in federal prison for using a COVID-19 unemployment scheme to steal gove…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man accused of having sexual contact several times with an underage girl during a four-year period was arrested Thursday.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who on Tuesday skipped trial on charges related to a high-speed chase was arrested early Wednesday after leadin…
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City public schools Superintendent Paul Gausman said Monday the district is unsure if President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vacci…
SIOUX CITY -- An 18-year-old Sioux City man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of firing a shot at a car.
- Updated
SIOUX CITY — North High School coach Mitch Mohr got two showers on Friday night.