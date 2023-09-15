What a View! Super location on #12 fairway of Dakota Dunes Golf Course. Quality construction with 6 panel doors, hardwood floors, built-ins, plantation shutters, heated garage and DaVinci Roof. Master suite has a walk-in closet, master bath and a door that leads to a large deck 602 SQ FT plus the deck furniture to stay. Kitchen has hardwood floors, door to deck, stainless appliances and oak cabinets. Living room has a gas fireplace and lots of built ins. Formal DR, main floor laundry with sink. Upper level is 3 bedrooms and a jack and jill bath, all bedrooms have walk in closets. The owners have finished the basement with an additional bedroom, den, and huge living space. Daylight windows let loads of natural light into the basement.