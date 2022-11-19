5 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $615,000

Designed with Distinction!! Welcome to 614 LaQuinta Court, a custom home in the prestigious Dakota Dunes Community. Step inside and be welcomed by great open spaces and open views throughout this Chic Modernist style home, presented with straight lines, warm textures and neutral colors all highlighted by the natural lighting from the stylish modern windows. Main floor offers an open concept living room with a 15` ceiling and fireplace, dining area with access to the covered deck, custom kitchen with granite tops, formal dining, laundry/mud room, and the master bedroom with en suite bathroom. The striking custom open staircase leads you upstairs to 3 generous sized bedrooms all with great closet space and a hall bathroom. The lower level was finished with entertaining in mind and boasts a huge family room with garden level windows complete with a kitchenette and an additional bedroom and bathroom. The 3 car garage is oversized with a wall heater. A touch of class and full of wonderful features, you will love the hardwood floors, custom staircase railing, custom electric blind, fireplace, covered deck, breakfast bar, granite tops, pantry, main floor laundry, covered deck plus a 1 year home warranty for buyer peace of mind. Don`t settle for average, this home is a 10!! Buyer to receive a $10,000 credit at closing with an acceptable offer made by December 19,2022.