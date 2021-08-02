Beautiful, custom built, 1 owner home on the golf course, by Wegher. The home has been very well cared for and is move in ready. The view from the gorgeous backyard and newer patio with water feature, will provide endless hours of relaxation. The patio includes a gas fire pit and gas connection for your grill. You'll have a nice view of the #3 Green and #4 Tee Box. The mature landscaping provides privacy. The home has a newer roof and all new windows following the storm in 2017. The Primary Suite is located on the main floor, 3 bedrooms are upstairs and the 5th in located on the lower level. There are 3.5 baths and a 3 stall heated garage. Husker fans will feel right at home in the basement which features a fireplace, pool table area, TV area, and large bar. The spacious kitchen, open to the family room, includes a large eat in area, island, gas cooktop, granite counters, newer Stainless appliances, walk in pantry and lots of windows. Surround sound for main floor and lower level. This is the first time the home has been offered for sale, so don't miss out.
5 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- Authorities have arrested a woman suspected of being involved in the December death of a Lake Park, Iowa, woman.
SIOUX CITY -- One person was killed and three others were injured late Thursday in a rollover accident at a Sioux City intersection.
NEWCASTLE, Neb. -- For the first time in well over a century, there will be no public school classes this fall in the Dixon County community o…
SIOUX CITY -- Authorities have identified the woman who died in a rollover crash in Sioux City Thursday night.
SIOUX CITY -- The number of COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County posted a marked rise during the last several weeks.
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police continue to seek suspects and a motive for an early Wednesday shooting.
- Updated
Simone Biles says she withdrew from the Olympics gymnastics team final because she wasn't in the right headspace to compete. Here's the latest.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man recently won $25,000 in an Iowa Lottery scratch game.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Wednesday to six years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers' roster this weekend against the Gary SouthShore Railcats looks very different from the one that will be…