5 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $759,000

Dakota Dunes beautiful 5 Bedroom, 4.5 bath,2 Story home located on a cul-de-sac with great curb appeal!! The main floor features and an open floor plan with large windows to maximize the view of the golf course #5 hole. Attractive high end hardwood flooring that flows through the foyer and into living room, dining room, and kitchen. The striking kitchen offers custom made cabinets with granite counters and a large pantry . Also on the main is a office/flex room or could be a formal dining room. You're sure to enjoy the gas stone fireplace in the living room and the custom wet bar with the barn door enclosure. A convenient dining area has a large slider to a covered heated deck that can become completely enclosed with the automatic phantom shades and ceiling fan. The second floor presents 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, laundry area and a terrific Master Suite with a trey ceiling, huge walk-in-closet , and the Master Bath has heated tile floors-that lead into the tile walk-in shower., and a soaking tub. Lower level has a sizeable family room, full bath and the 5th bedroom. This home is loaded with numerous upgrades like: under ground electric dog fence, smart home technologies including Sonos Speakers through out, heated garage and a nice 4th garage for your golf cart. The Bosch dishwasher and water heater were new this year. Listing Agent is related to the Seller. This is just a lovely house and its turn key ready!!!!!