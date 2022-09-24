 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $759,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $759,000

Dakota Dunes beautiful 5 Bedroom, 4.5 bath,2 Story home located on a cul-de-sac with great curb appeal!! The main floor features and an open floor plan with large windows to maximize the view of the golf course #5 hole. Attractive high end hardwood flooring that flows through the foyer and into living room, dining room, and kitchen. The striking kitchen offers custom made cabinets with granite counters and a large pantry . Also on the main is a office/flex room or could be a formal dining room. You're sure to enjoy the gas stone fireplace in the living room and the custom wet bar with the barn door enclosure. A convenient dining area has a large slider to a covered heated deck that can become completely enclosed with the automatic phantom shades and ceiling fan. The second floor presents 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, laundry area and a terrific Master Suite with a trey ceiling, huge walk-in-closet , and the Master Bath has heated tile floors-that lead into the tile walk-in shower., and a soaking tub. Lower level has a sizeable family room, full bath and the 5th bedroom. This home is loaded with numerous upgrades like: under ground electric dog fence, smart home technologies including Sonos Speakers through out, heated garage and a nice 4th garage for your golf cart. The Bosch dishwasher and water heater were new this year. Listing Agent is related to the Seller. This is just a lovely house and its turn key ready!!!!!

People are also reading…

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sketched in: A new mural goes up in Sioux City

Sketched in: A new mural goes up in Sioux City

The finished mural will face Hamilton Boulevard and includes depictions of Estrellas de Jalisco, a local dance group. Manzanares, a native of Mexico who lives in Omaha, said he expects to have the mural completed in approximately two weeks.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News