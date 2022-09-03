5 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $789,000

Dakota Dunes beautiful 5 Bedroom, 4.5 bath,2 Story home located on a cul-de-sac with great curb appeal! The main floor features and an open floor plan with large windows to maximize the view of the golf course #5 hole. Attractive high end hardwood flooring that flows through the foyer and into living room, dining room, and kitchen. The striking kitchen offers custom made cabinets with granite counters and a large pantry . Also on the main is a office/flex room or could be a formal dining room. You're sure to enjoy the gas stone fireplace in the living room and the custom wet bar with the barn door enclosure. A convenient dining area has a large slider to a covered heated deck that can become completely enclosed with the automatic phantom shades and ceiling fan. The second floor presents 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, laundry area and a terrific Master Suite with a trey ceiling, huge walk-in-closet , and the Master Bath has heated tile floors-that lead into the tile walk-in shower., and a soaking tub. Lower level has a sizeable family room, full bath and the 5th bedroom. This home is loaded with numerous upgrades like: under ground electric dog fence, smart home technologies including Sonos Speakers through out, heated garage and a nice 4th garage for your golf cart. The Bosch dishwasher and water heater were new this year. Evergreen tree is being replaced by landscaper this Fall. Listing Agent is related to the Seller. This is just a lovely house and its turn key ready!!