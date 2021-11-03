 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Elk Point - $359,900

Need tons of space? Look no further than this custom built 5 bedroom, 2.75 bath ranch style home with 4,062 square feet of finish!! The kitchen has loads of cabinet storage, ample prep space, a desk and peninsula seating for 4. The breakfast nook just of the kitchen has a bay window bench and shares an open concept with the kitchen and living room. A dramatic, vaulted ceiling runs throughout as well. The formal dining has a large picture window looking through the porch and a lighted tray ceiling. A second living space on the main could be the 4 season room with tons of natural light, heat and air, vaulted ceiling and a door to the patio. Two main floor bedrooms share a full bath. This home has a split bedroom concept with the master on the opposite end. The master boasts a large walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub, tiled corner shower and a spacious vanity with lots of storage. Don't forget the bonus room above the stairs which could be the perfect toy room or in-home theater. The laundry is also on the main with a folding area, storage and wash sink. The basement boasts a complete second living space with a furnished kitchen, dining and family room. The kitchen has a peninsula with seating, large walk-in pantry and hard surface countertops. Two basement bedrooms have carpet, egress windows and lighted closets. The large den has laminate flooring perfect for a craft room or home gym. The oversized two stall garage has a work bench and tons of overhead storage. Don't miss this one!!!

