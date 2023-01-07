5 Bedroom Home in Elk Point - $367,500

Come check out this ranch built in 2019 and enjoy the perks of new construction without having to go through the building process! With this house being located in South Dakota you can take advantage of major tax benefits - No corporate income tax, no personal income tax, no personal property tax, no business inventory tax and no inheritance tax for this state! This gently lived in and well cared for Custom ranch in Elk Point SD built by Herrity Construction will be sure to check all the boxes on your must have list! The interior of the home features an open concept. The foyer has a nice convenient coat closet which opens to a generous living room featuring a gas fireplace. Kitchen/dining is open with a nice peninsula breakfast bar perfect for entertaining! Dining room has a sliding door to covered deck and steps down to fenced in yard. Kitchen has white shaker cabinets, granite counters are light and bright and pair nicely with the neutral tile blacksplash and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has a nice walk in closet, walk in shower, whirlpool tub, and double sink vanity with granite top. Also on the main floor you'll find 2 spare bedrooms, a full hall bathroom, and a perfectly placed laundry room just off the garage entry. Lower level has a lot to mention as well. Walking down you'll be surprised by the large wide open family room area. The basement has 2 more bedrooms and a full bath in between them. Come check out this completely move in ready Home where you won't need to lift a finger to do any updating!