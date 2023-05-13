Check out this ranch style home on the golf course!! Boasting over 3,200 square feet, this 5 bedroom, 3 bath home is sure to impress. High end finishes in every aspect of this home. The kitchen includes quartz countertops, glass subway tile backsplash, wood floors, large walk~in pantry and stainless steel microwave, dishwasher and hood. Kitchen opens to a dining room with wood floors and a slider to a covered concrete patio with an awesome view of the Elk Point Golf Course. Large 15X21 living room with wood floors, gas fireplace and large windows with a golf course view. The master bedroom also features a golf course view, large walk~in closet, and a master bath with quartz double vanity and a tile walk~in shower. Two additional main floor bedrooms have carpet flooring and large double closets. These two bedrooms share a full bath with tile floor and a tub with beautiful tile surround. Just off the garage is a custom built drop zone and a separate laundry room. The basement was just finished less than a year ago!! The lower level boasts a large family room with multiple TV hookups perfect for hosting. The wet bar in the basement has tile floor, beverage fridge, microwave and quartz countertops. Both of the two basement bedrooms are oversized with double closets, ceiling fans and egress windows. The full bath in the basement has tile floor and a tub with tile surround. Don`t forget about the workout room with laminate flooring which could also work as a perfect office or craft room. The large 3 stall garage has a golf cart door off the back for easy access!! This house is absolutely move in ready, just bring your cart and clubs!!!