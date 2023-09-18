Your own slice of heaven in Hinton!! Sitting on nearly half an acre of land and including a second parcel (PT LOTS 4 and 5 MARRLAND HEIGHTS SIXTH ADDITION HINTON), this home has loads of fenced back yard space. The 1.5 story home has a master suite on the main floor. Main floor laundry, sliders to the back yard, two bathrooms and a triple garage. Upstairs you'll find two additional bedrooms and full bathroom. The basement also has a walk out slider, a living space, a fourth bedroom and another bathroom!!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Hinton - $375,000
