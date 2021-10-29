Rural views abound!! This well~built, custom, 5 bed, 4 bath Ranch home sits on approximately 5 acres m\l, and has views from every room in the house!! This home features an open kitchen\family room, cozy living room with fireplace, dining room, and master bedroom with access to the deck. The Master Bath has heated floors, gorgeous free standing tub, walk~in shower and dual vanity and walk in closet. This home also has a Main floor laundry, beautifully finished walkout basement with lots of storage, newer mechanicals, 6 stall garage; 3 stalls attached and 3 stalls detached. The detached building is an awesome mancave with plenty of space, heated floors and its own bathroom!! It is perfect for any kind of home or car projects!! The home has Professional landscaping, an above ground pool, large shed and is on a hard surface road. Come and see this special home that checks all of the boxes!!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Hinton - $599,900
