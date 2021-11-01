 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Homer - $279,950

  Updated
This home sits on 4.91 acres and is a must see with the gorgeous views, beautiful trees, and wildlife!! You'll walk into a brand NEW kitchen with NEW stainless steel appliances, counters, cabinets and flooring opening up to a dining area and living room. Main floor features 3 large bedrooms including a master with en-suite and walk-in closet. Finished basement has 2 more large bedrooms with large closets, 3\4 bathroom, family room, and laundry. All new flooring, paint, and doors. Extended 2 stall garage attached..

