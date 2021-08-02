5 Bedroom Home in Homer - $470,000

This amazing acreage is nestled in the scenic hills outside of Homer, NE. Built in 1996, this home was originally a log sided home. Now it has beautiful white hardboard siding and has been completely remodeled inside. Also on the property is a steel sided 3 stall garage\shed and an above ground pool. Inside the homeowner has done so much updating. In the kitchen, there are new cabinets, counters, flooring, paint, fixtures. All of the bedrooms have been painted and have new carpet. The home has vinyl windows, and the Master Bedroom is incredible. So much space!! It also has a walk in closet behind a custom barn door, as well as a slider to a balcony on the front of the home AND a huge master bathroom with jetted tub. The basement is also finished and updated and has two more bedrooms (both with egress) and the basement is a walk-out to the side of the home. The views are spectacular from the deck and it is so peaceful. You must come and see!!!