This amazing acreage is nestled in the scenic hills outside of Homer, NE. Built in 1996, this home was originally a log sided home. Now it has beautiful white hardboard siding and has been completely remodeled inside. Also on the property is a steel sided 3 stall garage\shed and an above ground pool. Inside the homeowner has done so much updating. In the kitchen, there are new cabinets, counters, flooring, paint, fixtures. All of the bedrooms have been painted and have new carpet. The home has vinyl windows, and the Master Bedroom is incredible. So much space!! It also has a walk in closet behind a custom barn door, as well as a slider to a balcony on the front of the home AND a huge master bathroom with jetted tub. The basement is also finished and updated and has two more bedrooms (both with egress) and the basement is a walk-out to the side of the home. The views are spectacular from the deck and it is so peaceful. You must come and see!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Homer - $470,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- Authorities have arrested a woman suspected of being involved in the December death of a Lake Park, Iowa, woman.
SIOUX CITY -- One person was killed and three others were injured late Thursday in a rollover accident at a Sioux City intersection.
NEWCASTLE, Neb. -- For the first time in well over a century, there will be no public school classes this fall in the Dixon County community o…
SIOUX CITY -- Authorities have identified the woman who died in a rollover crash in Sioux City Thursday night.
SIOUX CITY -- The number of COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County posted a marked rise during the last several weeks.
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police continue to seek suspects and a motive for an early Wednesday shooting.
- Updated
Simone Biles says she withdrew from the Olympics gymnastics team final because she wasn't in the right headspace to compete. Here's the latest.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man recently won $25,000 in an Iowa Lottery scratch game.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Wednesday to six years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers' roster this weekend against the Gary SouthShore Railcats looks very different from the one that will be…