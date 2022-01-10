Overlooking Danish Alps State Park with great views of the lake, this home features over 4200 sq. feet of finished living we have 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. We have a very open floor plan with a jumbo kitchen area with great views of the lake also a huge pantry you just have to see. Off the kitchen is a nice family room that has access to sun room with more great views plus an easy walk to a gazebo with a propane fire pit. The lower level has a kitchen, bath and 3 more bedrooms plus a living room and game room area plus it’s a walk out to back yard. To top things off the home has an elevator for convince. Once you’re outside the beauty of the lake and wildlife is incredible plus there is a covered walk around deck for your entertaining events. An orchard is also on the 5 acres plus a 24x36 machine shed this is an easy home to see so set that appointment.
5 Bedroom Home in Hubbard - $499,000
