5 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $1,000,000

Custom built by Wegher, this welcoming home was custom designed, with stone, cedar entry trim, front and back columns, front and back cedar deck ceilings, upgraded Davinci shingles, and triple pane Rhino windows. Triple car garage is angled which adds more space for toys. Entering the home is 12` ceilings and 9" wide plank LVT flooring. Living room has gas fireplace, wired for electric blinds. Kitchen is open with island and lower cabinets of Bamboo Carmel cabinets and upper cabinets are white, waterfall quartz counters, GE black stainless appliances, pantry and butlers pantry. Eating area off the kitchen with doors to covered deck with cedar ceiling with steps to the fenced yard. Main floor laundry and 1\2 bath. Master bedroom has WIC 10 x 7, and master bath that has heated floors, bamboo cabinets, quartz counters and tile walkin shower with uniquely tiled walls. Main floor laundry next to closet. Two more bedrooms and 3\4 bath. Barn door at bottom of steps opens to the lower level walkout with 9" LVT flooring also. Family room has wet bar, frig included. Two more bedrooms down, closet organizers by SOS. Zone heat. Safe room, second laundry room down. Heated garage, with hot and cold faucets, 220 outlet, epoxy floor, drains and door to back yard, and doggie wash bay. Fenced back yard by Cardis and landscaping has been completed with prairie grasses and wildflowers. Lot goes to the pond, fully sprinkled. This home will not disappoint. It will check all the boxes!!!!!