Native Cottonwood trees and stunning Midwest sunrise and sunsets adorn this custom Estate. Rare opportunity to live on the coveted Wynstone Drive - 181` of waterfront on the Missouri River. Sophisticated elegance with French Country inspired finishes. Carefully curated with custom architectural appointments, fine woods, custom iron work, brick and stone. Main and lower levels are perfect for entertaining with walls of windows opening to the covered deck, massive pool patio terrace, hot tub and full cabana for grilling and drinks. Great room with 35` beamed ceilings open to the chef`s kitchen. Luxurious master suite with spa like bathroom with fireplace and vanity mirror. TV. 5 stall garage complex and so much more. The balance between quality and function is evident with Savant smart technology, geothermal systems and top grade mechanical...
5 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $3,500,000
