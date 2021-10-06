Excellent story and a half in Wynstone which abuts Adams Nature Preserve. Well maintained with recent updates. House features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, generous family spaces including a designated theatre room. New addition to the multi level deck which includes led lighting, hot tub and a firepit. Impressive entry area opens to a wall of windows and the formal dining room framed with stately columns. Kitchen includes an eating area, breakfast bar, stone topped island, granite and oak, pantry and convenient laundry room. Master suite is truly sweet!! Huge sleeping room, cozy sitting room and spa~like bath with walk~in shower and two walk in closets. Second story has three bedrooms and a jack and jill bath between two of the bedrooms. Plenty of closet space. Lowest level has a wide open space with walk out and lots of windows. Additional features are a bedroom with generous walk in closet, wet bar, theatre room and full bath..
5 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $525,000
