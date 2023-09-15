Fantastic 5 bedroom 4 bath home situated on a private 1 acre lot in Wynstone with great views. This property has many recent updates including interior / exterior paint, tile flooring throughout the main level, new half bath, updated countertops and backsplash in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and a brand-new HVAC system. The main floor boasts a formal living room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace, updated kitchen, formal dining room, master suite with trey ceilings, laundry area and a half bath. The upper level includes 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. The walkout lower level is completely finished with a spacious family room, 2 bedrooms, and a full bath. The oversized 4 stall garage is perfect for all your cars or toys. Entertain your guests or enjoy summer cookouts on the oversized two-tiered deck. This well maintained and updated property is ready for a new owner so Don't Delay!!!!