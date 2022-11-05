5 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $625,000

Custom built by Brown Wegher, this ranch walkout features many amenities: welcoming front porch, 10` ceilings in main living areas, open great room, kitchen dining combo, wood engineered flooring, linear fireplace in great room, pocket office off the kitchen area with sliding barn door. Kitchen has contrasting cabinet colors, quartz counters, island, all appliances, walkin pantry 5 x 6. Off the dining area is 13 x 13 covered concrete deck with trex stairs to ground level. Primary bedroom features tray ceiling, carpet, WIC 10 x 10, great bathroom with free standing tub, large tile shower, floating double vanity, and linen. Two more bedrooms and full bath on this level. Off the garage is 6 x 9 locker system for coats, boots and gloves with tile floor. Walkout lower level has carpeted family room, kitchenette and gaming area. Two more bedrooms both with egress. One bedroom features double and a single closet and makeup vanity. Secret room: Under the stairs is a finished area, great for kids play area (4x8). 2 zones for heating, Marathon water heater. Great amount of storage area in the lower level. Speaking of entertaining: this home owner extended the patio, and added an outdoor woodburning fireplace. Check out the pictures. Hot tub also included. Facing south the yard has great area for recreation, plus sits on the pond. Bring your kayaks!! Underground pet fence for Fido. Open enrollment to Dakota Valley schools...