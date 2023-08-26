Check out this amazing walkout ranch home in Wynstone with high end finishes throughout. This open concept floor plan features over 2200 sf on the main level, nearly 1900sf of finish in the lower level, 5 beds, 3 baths, and an oversized 3 stall garage. The custom kitchen features upgraded white cabinetry, quartz tops, subway tile backsplash, and a huge walk-in pantry that connects to the mudroom. The impressive master suite includes trey ceilings, dual vanities, custom walk-in tile shower, heated tile flooring, and a spacious walk-in closet. The living room features a trey ceiling, large gas fireplace with mantle, and built in shelving. Main level also includes a laundry room conveniently located off the master closet, 2 additional bedrooms, mud room, dining room, and a full bath. The beautiful hardwood flooring goes throughout all living areas on the main level and the master bedroom. The walkout lower-level features LVT flooring, and custom finish work that's sure to impress. The basement boasts a large family room with sliders to the covered patio, custom wet bar with a raised island, additional bedroom, full bath, and a workout room. The backyard oasis features a 46x20 saltwater pool with full length steps, swim platform, and a diving board. The covered patio overlooking the pool is a great spot to relax out of the sun with an electronic sunshade, sliders to the basement, and a mounted TV. The main level deck is great for evening cookouts with trex decking, high volume cedar ceilings, and great views. Additional amenities include a fenced backyard, lawn sprinkler system, garage heater, epoxy flooring in the garage, and a whole house sonos audio system. This incredible property is ready for a new owner so Don't Delay!