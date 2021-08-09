This beautiful 5 bed, 3.5 bath home close to the golf course and Kingsley school is calling your name. The 1906 square foot main level offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, half bath with laundry, walk in pantry, dining room, kitchen with granite counter tops and bar seating, and a huge living room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Relax on the 20` x 12` composite deck with aluminum railings and wired post lights overlooking the big back yard with irrigation system. The lower level has a huge family room with wet bar, 2 more bedrooms and another full bath. There is also a ton of storage in the basement and a safe room under the front stoop. This home is very energy efficient, with the geothermal heating system, the electric bill averages $150\month. It also has insulated interior walls for extra soundproofing, a sump pump, and radon mitigation system. Don`t miss the opportunity to see this great home!! Seller is related to listing agent..
5 Bedroom Home in Kingsley - $369,000
