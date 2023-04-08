Looking for your dream home? Well, look no further! Located in Lawton, this beautiful 5 bedroom home is just waiting for its new owner. The recently finished basement adds tons of entertaining space. Did I mention the master bathroom has a walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub, AND shower?! Don't wait, this one is a must-see.
5 Bedroom Home in Lawton - $390,000
