Looking for your dream home? Well, look no further!! Located in Lawton, this beautiful 5 bedroom home is just waiting for its new owner. The recently finished basement adds tons of entertaining space. Did I mention the master bathroom has a walk~in closet, jacuzzi tub, AND shower?!! Don't wait, this one is a must~see..
5 Bedroom Home in Lawton - $400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Justin Cooper matched four of five white balls and the Mega Ball in the March 17 Mega Millions drawing, according to a press release from the …
"Two new bars open on Sioux City's Historic Fourth Street"
Wyatt Schumacher and Minh Vuong, North Sioux City residents who both work at Empirical Foods, are getting ready to open Top Tea, a sort of caf…
This year, for the first time since 2018, all of the Southern Hills Mall’s anchors will be occupied. Sioux Falls-based Furniture Mart USA acqu…
SIOUX CITY -- A Siouxland native has been named the new executive director for Missouri River Historical Development (MRHD), the nonprofit's b…