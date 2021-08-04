5 Bedroom Home in Lawton - $819,000

This home is better than new construction! Pristine Condition! Prepared to be amazed with this 2016 custom built forever home offering 5 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, ranch style home sitting on 4 acres. This home offers an open concept floor plan, great for living and entertaining. The living room has a beautiful stone-faced gas fireplace. The kitchen has marvelous cabinets, stainless steel gas range, with an additional built-in electric oven, large island, pantry, and quartz counters though out. The dining area leads to the outdoor covered patio built with the environmentally friendly "Trex". Three bedrooms on the main, all have a walk in closet, one of which the master suite with its own master bath with soaker tub, and onyx walk-in shower with multiple heads. The main floor also offers a laundry room leading to the oversized 1,045 sf 3 car garage includes a Reznor heater. The finished lower level offers all of the amenities of living - additional full sized kitchen/entertainment area, with stainless steel appliances, cabinets, and granite counter tops throughout. Don't forget the two bedrooms each with a walk in closet and their own bath. Another laundry room for convenience and a huge walk-in safe with a vault door. Walk out basement leads you to the beautiful fire pit area and to enjoy the wonderful landscaping. Other Extras - commercial-grade luxury vinyl plank, Gerkin windows, Rain bird Sprinkler, Geothermal, Marathon water heater and water softener. Let's not forget the huge 42x64 utility building, insulated, LED lighting, with radiant heat, a finished office 20x30 with carpet, heat, ac, and 3/4 bath. It also offers a single overhead door - (24 ft) with a walk in entrance door as well. More storage available above the office. Did I mention this property is located on a hard surface road, low county taxes, and minutes away from the city. Words cannot do this home justice - come take a look! This home truly has it all! (Buyer to verify room sizes)