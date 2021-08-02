5 Bedroom Home in Lawton - $849,950

This home is better than new construction! Pristine Condition! Prepared to be amazed with this 2016 custom built forever home offering 5 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, ranch style home sitting on 4 acres. This home offers an open concept floor plan, great for living and entertaining. The living room has a beautiful stone~faced gas fireplace. The kitchen has marvelous cabinets, stainless steel gas range, with an additional built~in electric oven, large island, pantry, and quartz counters though out. The dining area leads to the outdoor covered patio built with the environmentally friendly "Trex". Three bedrooms on the main, all have a walk in closet, one of which the master suite with its own master bath with soaker tub, and onyx walk~in shower with multiple heads. The main floor also offers a laundry room leading to the oversized 1,045 sf 3 car garage includes a Reznor heater. The finished lower level offers all of the amenities of living ~ additional full sized kitchen/entertainment area, with stainless steel appliances, cabinets, and granite counter tops throughout. Don`t forget the two bedrooms each with a walk in closet and their own bath. Another laundry room for convenience and a huge walk~in safe with a vault door. Walk out basement leads you to the beautiful fire pit area and to enjoy the wonderful landscaping. Other Extras ~ commercial~grade luxury vinyl plank, Gerkin windows, Rain bird Sprinkler, Geothermal, Marathon water heater and water softener. Let`s not forget the huge 42x64 utility building, insulated, LED lighting, with radiant heat, a finished office 20x30 with carpet, heat, ac, and 3/4 bath. It also offers a single overhead door ~ (24 ft) with a walk in entrance door as well. More storage available above the office. Did I mention this property is located on a hard surface road, low county taxes, and minutes away from the city. Words cannot do this home justice ~ come take a look! This home truly has it all! (Buyer to verify room sizes.
5 Bedroom Home in Lawton - $849,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- Authorities have arrested a woman suspected of being involved in the December death of a Lake Park, Iowa, woman.
SIOUX CITY -- One person was killed and three others were injured late Thursday in a rollover accident at a Sioux City intersection.
NEWCASTLE, Neb. -- For the first time in well over a century, there will be no public school classes this fall in the Dixon County community o…
SIOUX CITY -- Authorities have identified the woman who died in a rollover crash in Sioux City Thursday night.
SIOUX CITY -- The number of COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County posted a marked rise during the last several weeks.
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police continue to seek suspects and a motive for an early Wednesday shooting.
- Updated
Simone Biles says she withdrew from the Olympics gymnastics team final because she wasn't in the right headspace to compete. Here's the latest.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man recently won $25,000 in an Iowa Lottery scratch game.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Wednesday to six years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers' roster this weekend against the Gary SouthShore Railcats looks very different from the one that will be…