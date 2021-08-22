Location, Charm, and Renovated!! Just off Central Avenue, this home is close to parks and schools. It is bursting with original character, but boasts modern amenities and open floor plan with new wiring, new plumbing and new drywall in 2010 and many other recent updates. The living room is huge and spacious for both adult and kid space. The large eat~in~kitchen was remodeled in 2020 with new counter tops, tile, island, lighting, paint and fixtures. There is a formal dining with extra seating for hosting holidays!! One main floor bedroom could be the perfect set up for a home office and features a walk~in closet. Full bathroom with laundry on the main floor. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms and full bath. The upstairs bath has new fixtures and ample storage. Evenings can be enjoyed on your wrap around deck (installed in 2017).There is a patio with fire~pit for s'mores and family time. The exterior of the home was freshly painted in 2019, the front porch was renovated in 2020.Trees and landscaping were installed in 2019. The roof, deck, furnace, and hot water heater were all NEW in 2017~2018. This home is cozy and updated~ ready for its new family...
5 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $210,000
