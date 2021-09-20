5 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $250,000

LOCATION!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!! 5 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home with attached garage located on a quiet street across from Walnut Park. Only a few blocks from school and also has large backyard with shed included. Eat~in kitchen with granite counter tops, large dining room with built~its and living room with wonderful bird watching windows!! 3 bedrooms on main level with 2 baths and main floor laundry room off kitchen. Lower level has 2 very large bedrooms, 3/4 bath and family room with fireplace and many built~ins..