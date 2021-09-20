LOCATION!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!! 5 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home with attached garage located on a quiet street across from Walnut Park. Only a few blocks from school and also has large backyard with shed included. Eat~in kitchen with granite counter tops, large dining room with built~its and living room with wonderful bird watching windows!! 3 bedrooms on main level with 2 baths and main floor laundry room off kitchen. Lower level has 2 very large bedrooms, 3/4 bath and family room with fireplace and many built~ins..
5 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CEDAR FALLS -- A therapist has been arrested for allegedly touching a teenager during a counseling session.
SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City school district plans to purchase 16,000 rapid COVID-19 tests for students who experience symptoms during the scho…
SIOUX CITY -- As the sun set behind the three story brick building, paranormal investigators prepared for the night; putting batteries in equi…
UPDATED: 9 candidates seek 3 seats on Sioux City school board; Alarcon-Flory lone incumbent to run again
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City school board will have at least two new members as the field was finalized Thursday with a total of nine candidat…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was sentenced Thursday to six months in federal prison for using a COVID-19 unemployment scheme to steal gove…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man accused of having sexual contact several times with an underage girl during a four-year period was arrested Thursday.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who on Tuesday skipped trial on charges related to a high-speed chase was arrested early Wednesday after leadin…
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City public schools Superintendent Paul Gausman said Monday the district is unsure if President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vacci…
SIOUX CITY -- An 18-year-old Sioux City man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of firing a shot at a car.
- Updated
SIOUX CITY — North High School coach Mitch Mohr got two showers on Friday night.