MOVE IN READY 5 bedroom/2 bath home has newly finished basement featuring 2 bedrooms, new bath and a large family room with a bar. On the main, you'll find a spacious living room with a gas log fireplace, an updated large kitchen with maple cabinets, tile backsplash and Corian countertops, three bedrooms, all with hardwood floors and a full bath with tile floor and tile tub/shower surround. Off the kitchen, a screened in porch will keep you bug free while enjoying the fenced in private yard. A large freshly poured patio will add to the enjoyment as you grill out while entertaining friends and family. New furnace in 2021 and AC in 2020. Double car attached garage. Radon mitigation. Shed included. An accepted offer will be contingent upon property purchase..
5 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $269,000
