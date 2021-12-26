5 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $275,000

This 5 bedroom family home is a must see!! New kitchen including appliances and refinished original hardwood floors throughout. The beautiful, huge, original leaded glass windows let in light all over this home. These owners have redone every room in this house, and kept the integrity of the time period. Everything in the bathrooms are new, spacious bedrooms and large closets. The master closet is enormous and recently redone. New front and side porches and custom storm windows. New electrical fixtures and electrical box. The exterior has recently been repainted, and a new garage door added. This home is in the perfect location, 1 block away from LeMars middle school/high school. With mature landscaping and a very family friendly neighborhood, this home will check all the boxes for you and your family. **PHOTOS OF STAGED HOME**.