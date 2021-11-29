5 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $299,999

Very well taken care of ranch in Le Mars. This 5 bedroom home is on a corner lot with new hard surface countertops, and a new composite deck. 2 car attached garage with extra room for storage. Main floor laundry, L shaped kitchen, dinning, and living area. A deck is located off the dinning leading to the back yard. Vaulted ceilings in the living room with the master bed on one side and the additional 2 bedrooms located on other side of home. In the basement is a family area with pool table leading to the back of the basement with a full bathroom and two more bedrooms with egress windows.