Very well taken care of ranch in Le Mars. This 5 bedroom home is on a corner lot with new hard surface countertops, and a new composite deck. 2 car attached garage with extra room for storage. Main floor laundry, L shaped kitchen, dinning, and living area. A deck is located off the dinning leading to the back yard. Vaulted ceilings in the living room with the master bed on one side and the additional 2 bedrooms located on other side of home. In the basement is a family area with pool table leading to the back of the basement with a full bathroom and two more bedrooms with egress windows.
5 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $299,999
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Claims were that the officer's action claims violated both Iowa and U.S. constitutional rights to due process:
Neubaum, 18, is charged with 10 counts of 3rd-degree sexual abuse for the alleged sexual assault of 6 girls and forced sexual contact with a 7th.
HARLAN, Iowa — Richard and Angela Buman wanted their restaurant to be known for prime rib and steaks.
Brian Stephenson bought the winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 3301 Gordon Drive, and claimed his prize Monday.
WATCH NOW: Austin Johnson, Ryan Cole step up in Morningside's emphatic quarterfinal win over Kansas Wesleyan
SIOUX CITY — While one of the mainstays of the Morningside University offense was out with an injury, another had his welcome back party at El…
SIOUX CITY -- Inspired by a 2019 holiday visit to New York City, Cheryl Wells wanted to bring the excitement, joy and grandeur of a Big Apple …
The new version of “The Waltons’ Homecoming” looks like it was done as a Hallmark Channel movie.
First Team Offense
Milton Andrew Munson was a Nebraska native, Vietnam-era Air Force veteran, pharmacist, husband, father and a Husker fan wanting to see NU finally beat Iowa.