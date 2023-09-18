Very nice 1 owner ranch style home in a quite cul-de-sac, and has a spacious 12` vaulted ceilings in living room, dining, and kitchen areas with newly tiled floors. There are 5 bedrooms (3 on the main all with new carpet and 2 in Lower level with 1 as non-conforming) The Master bedroom has an en-suite bath and large walk in closet. There are 2 additional full baths (1 on the main fl. and 1 in the Lower Level). There is also a spacious family room in the lower level with tons of storage. This home has a wonderful deck that faces the west for evening sunsets!!! And no neighbors to the back. We don`t want to forget the Huge 3 stall garage (891 sq ft) with plenty extra space every direction, this is every home owners dream!!! There is even more storage space in the garage attic which is not climate controlled, with access via pull down ladder. Storage, storage, storage in this home. Must see to appreciate this home. Owner is offering a $3000 Countertop allowance..