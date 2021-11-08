Do you need more space? Do you want to live in town, yet want the views of country living? Then make sure you check out this 5 bed, 3.25 bath home with 2,300 sq. ft just on the main floor!!!! Walking in you will see the open concept with a beautiful accent stone wall above the basement stair case. To the left of the front entry is the office. Could be used as a 6th bed if one needs. Down the hall is 2 beds, a full bathroom and the master. The master bedroom is large in size with a walk-out to your own private deck. The master bath is anyones dream!!! Large in size is an understatement!! The main floor living room, dining and kitchen allow loads of natural lighting. Off the kitchen is the laundry and a 1\4 bathroom. Right outside the laundry is your door to the 3 stall garage. In the lower level you will find 2 additional bedrooms and another full bathroom. The large windows in the basement allow for a great abundance of natural light. The utility room\storage room is VERY large in size and great for all kinds of storage. There are stairs in the storage room that take you up to the 3 stall garage!!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $424,900
