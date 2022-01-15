5 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $430,000

Beautiful new build ready for it's new owners!! Walking into this home you will notice the open floor plan with loads of natural lighting. This home offers main floor laundry right off the 3 stall garage. Inside the laundry room is a walk-in pantry for all your large kitchen appliances and canned goods. Walking out of the laundry room you will enter the kitchen that offers a large eat at bar and the dining room with a slider to the back patio. Also, on the main floor you will find a large master bedroom with it's own bathroom that offers not only a tile shower but also a soaker tub!! There are 2 additional bedrooms on the main floor with another full bath. The lower level will be finished with a large family room, wet bar and island (still time for a buyer to pick out fine details). There are 2 additional bedrooms and another full bath. **Basement finished sq ft is approximate as currently under construction..